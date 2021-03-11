Himachal girl set to represent India in World Racketlon Championship

Chandigarh, August 16
Himachal girl Dhritih Kandpal, daughter of Lt Col Divik Kandpal from Nahan in Sirmaur district, has made the state proud. She has been selected to represent India in Juniors and Seniors category in World Racketlon Championship scheduled in Vienna and Graz in Austria from August 19 to August 29, 2022.
The 15-year-old squash player is presently studying in Class 10 at Army Public School, Ahemdabad, where her father is posted.
Dhritih is No 1 ranked player in Gujarat in Women category and also a winner of the Gujarat State Squash Championship in Under-15 category as well as Women category in 2021.
She has also been selected to represent Gujarat in Squash in 36th National Games. She had been ranked No 2 in Under-15 in India.
