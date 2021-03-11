Himachal got no help during Modi's tenure: Pratibha

Shimla, May 23
Himachal got no special financial help during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who considers the state as his second home, said HPCC president Pratibha Singh.
She said that the Prime Minister should announce a special package considering the deteriorating economy of the state, which is under a debt of Rs 70,000 crore.
She said that the probe into the constable recruitment paper leak case was lax. She alleged that the government was only passing time in the name of investigation. The government was afraid of catching the real culprits and the kingpin had been eluding arrest. The agitation of the Youth Congress would continue till justice was given to the genuine candidates, who appeared in the exam.
