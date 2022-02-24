Himachal Government calls protesting doctors for talks

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 23

The state government has called the protesting doctors for a meeting on Thursday. With this initiative from the government, the two-week long protest from the doctors could come to an end.

The doctors have been observing two-hour pen down strike for two weeks now across all medical facilities in the state over their demands, which include implementation of Punjab pay scale in totality and payment of 25 per cent non practicing allowance.

In case the meeting does not yield the desired results, the doctors can scale up their pen down strike into a full-fledged strike, beginning with a mass casual leave on February 26.