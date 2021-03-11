Himachal Government depriving people of right to franchise, says CPM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 6

The CPM has urged the state Election Commission to withdraw the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Election (Amendment) Rules, 2022, and the amendment made to its Rule 26. “This amendment is a gross violation of Sections 19 and 20 of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act (RPA), 1950. The RPA provides that every citizen above 18, wherever he ordinarily resides, his vote shall be registered there,” said CPM state secretary Onkar Shad.

“However, the new rules made by the government through amendment are contrary to the basic concept of the right to vote. Therefore, it should be cancelled immediately,” said Shad.

CPM’s former mayor Sanjay Chauhan said the name of every person, who “ordinarily” lives in Shimla city, should be included in the voter list. “The state government wants to deprive a particular class of its franchise. It’s a direct assault on the fundamental rights of the people. Fearing a loss in the impending MC elections, the government is trying to influence the outcome by resorting to such undemocratic and unconstitutional steps,” he said.