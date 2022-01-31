Himachal government eases restrictions; educational institutions to open from February 3

Tribune News Service



Shimla, January 31

Himachal government lifted some of its restrictions on Monday as cases continued to ebb in the state.

The state government announced educational institutions that usually closed for summers would open from February 3. This includes not only institutions for higher learning but also Classes 9-12.

Night curfew would remain in force from 10 pm to 6 am, but shops can keep to their usual business hours,

The decisions, taken at a cabinet meeting, will come in force immediately.

All government offices would go back to their usual six-day workweek at 100 per cent capacity.

People with disabilities and pregnant women will continue to work from home.

Gyms and clubs will remain open, and social gatherings will be allowed at 50 per cent of a venue capacity, with a limit of 500 people for outdoor events and 250 people with indoor ones. Langars are suspended until further orders.

The decision to open educational institutions comes almost a month after the central government began its drive to vaccinate teenagers between 15 and 18.

