Himachal Government has failed to maintain law and order: Congress

Our Correspondent

Hamipur, May 10

Poor law and order situation prevailed in the state as miscreants recently defaced the Vidhan Sabha building at Dharamsala with slogans and flags of Khalistan. This was stated by Rajinder Rana, working president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), here today.

He said that government must act strictly and trace culprits and bring them to justice. The act was shameful and had hurt the sentiments of people of Himachal Pradesh. He said that Congress would stand with the government in a bid to fight activities that were against the state and the nation.

Rana said that people were fed up with government as it had failed to bring development and control inflation. Daily need items and other commodities were being sold at exorbitant prices and BJP leaders had maintained silence on the issue.

Lambasting the government, he said the state debt had increased from Rs 45,000 crore to Rs 70,000 crore in four-and-a-half years. Rana once again alleged that the BJP government provided easy escape to people involved in fake degree scam of Manav Bharti University.