Himachal government intends to develop popular trekking trails

PTI

Shimla, March 12

The Himachal Pradesh government intends to develop popular trekking trails to provide basic facilities to travellers and adventure enthusiasts, an official spokesperson said on Sunday.

This will add footfall in these destinations and open avenues for direct and indirect employment opportunities for local people, the official said.

There are numerous treks in the state, particularly in the districts of Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba, which attract adventure lovers to explore the Himalayan flora and fauna, an official statement said.

Located around 10-15 km from Kullu town, ‘Kais Dhar’ or ‘Kansdhar’ is an easy trek of about three-five hours which offers amazing views to fabulous farm areas of the Lag valley, it said.

Close to the Bhuntar airport is the Shindodhar track. The Seraj valley in Kullu district is also one of the most beautiful places in the state. Other similar spots include Khanag, Jalori Pass, Shoja and Banjar, the statement added.

Adventure lovers can trek from Shimla via Guma, Luhri and Ani to Jalori, and further to Kullu. Though not overnight, it will take a week to traverse this trek to explore the beauty of both the Shimla rural and the Kullu regions, the spokesperson said.

Kheerganga, is an abode in the Parvati valley. A trip to this nature-made paradise promises hot-water springs and a splendid view of the valley, he added.

#Chamba #Kangra #Kinnaur #Kullu #Lahaul and Spiti #Shimla #Sirmaur