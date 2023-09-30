Himachal government notifies setting up of new selection board to replace disbanded HPSSC

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 30

The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday notified the setting up of the new selection board ‘Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog’ to replace the disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) at Hamirpur.

The HP Staff Selection Commission was disbanded by the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government following charges of paper leak in recruitment of police constables; in which an FIR has been registered.

The cabinet in its last meeting on September 14, 2023 had given a nod for the setting up of the new recruitment body for appointment to Group C services in various departments.

The primary objective for the setting up of the new recruitment body is to ensure transparency and impartial merit based selection with minimum human interference by use of computer based examination.

