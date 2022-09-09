Himachal Government restricts trekking in high-altitude tracks from September 15

PTI

Shimla, September 9

The Himachal Pradesh Government on Friday restricted trekking in high-altitude tracks above 15,000 feet from September 15 in the wake of the incidents in Kinnaur and Kullu districts.

In a letter to deputy commissioners, state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta stated, “As per the advice of the experts, the suitable timing for trekking events is advised from 1st May to 15 September for high-altitude tracks (above 15,000 feet).” Deputy Commissioners (DCs) are the chairpersons of the district disaster management authority (DDMA).

Mokhta urged the DCs to review the situation and put restrictions with effect from September 15 on trekking activities in treks above 15,000 feet, along with high peaks or passes that have a history of trekking-related accidents, in their respective jurisdictions.

A trekker died, another was injured and three porters went missing at Khimlog Pass in Chitkul in Kinnaur district earlier this month. Four climbers from West Bengal scaling Mt Ali Ratni Tibba in Kullu district went missing on Wednesday, according to officials.

Mokhta further said such directions had already been circulated after a meeting chaired by the chief secretary in October last year and they are reiterated in view of recent trekking incidents in Khimlog Pass in Kinnaur and Ratni Tibba in Kullu.

“You are further directed to disseminate the advisory among the general public and trekking agencies/organisations through various modes to prevent any such trekking related-incidences,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mokhta said four climbers from West Bengal scaling Mt Ali Ratni Tibba in Kullu district went missing on Wednesday.

They were identified as Abhijit Banik (43), Chinmoy Mondal (43), Dibash Das (37) and Binoy Das (31).

Two more members of the group and a cook returned to Wachem near Malana and informed officials about the incident, Mokhta said.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABIMAS) is gathering a team to launch a rescue operation from Manali, he said.

The sub-divisional magistrate of Manali has also coordinated a local rescue team at Jari to accompany the ABIMAS team. Satellite phones are being provided to the rescue team for effective and prompt response, he added.