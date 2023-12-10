Himachal Governor awards degrees to 1,305 pupils of Nauni University

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 9

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla presided over the 12th convocation of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, today. He awarded merit certificates to 773 students while 1,305 students were awarded graduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees in various disciplines. The Governor also conferred honorary degree to Nand Lal Sharma, Chief Managing Director of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd and Rakesh Chand Aggarwal, Deputy Director General (Education) of the Indian Agriculture Research Council. He appealed to the youth to avail various start-up schemes of the government and strive towards self-employment.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conferred 23 meritorious students, comprising 20 girls, with gold medals. He said, “Girls are shining in every field and the state government is committed to empowering women, who are holding key decision-making positions and working as Deputy Commissioners and SPs in many districts.”

Sukhu said that the government would provide 30 per cent reservation to women in police recruitment. A committee had been formed to consider raising the legal age of marriage for girls from 18 to 21 years, emphasising the importance of women’s involvement in societal progress, he added. Vice-Chancellor Rajeshwar Chandel elaborated on the achievements of the university.

Later, the Governor and the Chief Minister inaugurated Skill Development Hostel and Vivekananda Yoga and Meditation Centre.

