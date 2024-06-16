Himachal Governor, CM condole demise of scribe

Shimla, June 15
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri have expressed their heartfelt condolences on the demise of senior journalist Vipin Kala (57), who passed away here on Saturday. In his condolence message, the Governor described Kala as a dedicated journalist and said his contribution to journalism would be remembered for years to come. CM Sukhu appreciated Kala for his active role in bringing developmental and social issues to light through his news stories and often drawing government’s attention to critical matters. The Deputy Chief Minister also acknowledged Kala’s valuable services, noting his significant impact in the field of journalism. He said Kala was very a hard-working journalist.
