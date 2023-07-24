Himachal Governor inaugurates Minjar fair

Our Correspondent

Chamba, July 23

During the inauguration of the historic Minjar fair at Chamba Chaugan here today, chief guest Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said the glorious history and rich folk traditions of Himachal Pradesh play an important role in the progress and development of the state and stressed on preserving them for the future generation.

This was the Shukla’s first visit to Chamba district as Governor. Lady Governor Janaki Shukla accompanied him to the fair.

While addressing the people at the fair, the Governor said Chamba is world famous for its natural beauty and rich folk culture. He said every village and town of the state has a unique cultural identity, which is not found anywhere else.

“Brotherhood and fraternity are promoted by preserving culture and traditions through fairs,” the Governor said, expressing contentment that there has been a deep connection with the ancient folk traditions and beliefs in the Minjar festival.

On the occasion, Shukla expressed concern over loss of life and property due to the recent heavy rains and floods in the state. He said he recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised them about the situation.

He thanked the Centre for providing assistance of more than Rs 350 crores as immediate relief. Shukla said the Central Government was closely monitoring the situation in the state and that a central team was on a tour to Himachal Pradesh to assess the damages.

On the occasion, the Governor also expressed his concern over the increasing drug addiction in Himachal Pradesh and said the state government was making serious efforts in this regard. But, there is a need to spread awareness and take action against the evil,” he added.

The Governor formally inaugurated the fair by hoisting the Minjar flag amid traditional Kunjadi Malhar songs. He also visited the ancient Lakshmi Narayan temple and offered minjars (silk tassels symbolising maize flowers) there.

The Governor also inaugurated an exhibition showcasing the achievements of the goevrnment.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, MLAs Neeraj Nayar, DS Thakur and Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan were among others present on the occasion.

Need to act against drug abuse: Guv

The Governor expressed his concern over the increasing drug addiction in Himachal Pradesh and said the state government was making serious efforts in this regard. But, there is a need to spread awareness and take action against the evil, he said.

#Chamba #Shiv Pratap Shukla