Himachal governor inaugurates weeklong Kullu Dussehra festival

PTI

Shimla, October 24

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated the week-long festival of Kullu Dusshera on Tuesday.

The festival began with the traditional Rath Yatra of Lord Raghunath and about 300 deities participated in it. Shukla also participated in the yatra.

Kullu Dussehra symbolises the victory of good over evil, Shukla said in a statement issued here.

The governor said the culture of Himachal Pradesh is very rich and unique, and has a distinct identity across the world.

The fairs and festivals organised throughout the year in the state reflect the rich traditions and religious faith of the people, he added.

Shukla said the people of the state deserve appreciation for preserving their rich culture, age-old customs and traditions in the present era of modernisation.

Later, he inaugurated the exhibitions put up by various government departments, boards, corporations and non-government organisations.

He also inaugurated the International Folk Festival of Kullu Dussehra at Lal Chand Prarthi Kala Kendra. Artistes from about 15 countries are expected to perform at the festival.

