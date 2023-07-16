Himachal Governor praises Mandi administration for rescue operations

Tribune News Service

Mandi, July 15

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today visited flood-affected areas of Pandoh and Aut in Mandi district. He interacted with the affected people and inquired about the relief and rehabilitation work being implemented by the administration.

The Governor also inspected the 100-year-old bridge at Pandoh, which was damaged in flashfloods. He visited the houses of the affected families at Lower Pandoh and assured them of relief. He also visited the powerhouse of the Larji Hydroelectric Project and the Dwada area at Aut. He inspected the damaged bridge at Aut.

Later, the Governor distributed relief material among the flood-affected families through the District Red Cross Society, Mandi, at a programme organised at Third Indian Reserve Corps, Pandoh. The Governor expressed gratitude for Rs 350 crore provided by the Central Government to the state as immediate relief. He also assured the state government of more help.

The Governor said that the promptness with which the officers of the district administration launched the relief and rescue operation was commendable. He thanked the Indian Air Force and paramilitary forces for their support in the rescue operation.

He directed the district administration to give a detailed report regarding the losses suffered. He said that on the basis of the report, he would also talk to the Central Government to provide more relief to the state.

The Governor said that there was need to take lessons from nature and such efforts should be made so that no more damage takes place in future. He also announced that he would donate his one-month salary to the Disaster Relief Fund.

The Governor also visited the ancient Panchvaktra Mahadev Temple in Mandi and took stock of the restoration work. The temple was submerged during flashfloods in the Beas but it still remained intact and safe.

