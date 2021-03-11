Himachal Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar leads Shobha yatra, inaugurates Janmashtami fest

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, august 18

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar inaugurated the two-day state-level Janmashtami festival at the historical Brij Raj Swami Temple here today. Earlier, he led a Shobha yatra starting from the Atal Indoor Stadium at Chogan to the temple. He was accompanied by local MLA and Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania. Thousands of people wearing colourful turbans took part in the yatra.

The Governor paid obeisance to deity at the temple and performed ‘puja’. He later addressed a public gathering and greeted them on the occasion of Janmashtami. He said, “Through Bhagavad Gita Lord Krishna gave us the message of working for the welfare of humanity with integrity, honesty and dedication.

The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated with enthusiasm in every nook and corner of the country and in the state as well.”

The Governor also released the first issue of the ‘Brij Raj Swami Temple’ souvenir and honoured the winners of various competitions conducted among different schools. He called upon people to work for the welfare, unity and harmony of human beings. “We should be proud of our rich culture. Our every work should be done in the spirit of nationalism,” he added.

The Forest Minister said that the festival was a centre of the rich culture and faith of people. A cultural programme was presented by children depicting the grand form of Lord Krishna.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Gandharva Rathore, SDM-cum-Mahotsav Committee Chairman Anil Bhardwaj, State Small Savings Advisory Board Vice-Chairman Sanjay Guleria and district administration officers were present on the occasion.