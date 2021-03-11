Himachal Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar releases book on Shaktipeeths

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar released two books of writer Jagdish Sharma at Raj Bhavan today. The Governor released “Shaktipeeth, in reference to Himachal” and a poetry collection “Maa Aur Dwandva”. In the Shaktipeeth book, the author has provided information on the major Shaktipeeths of the state. The Governor said the book would provide information about the rich culture and history of the state and the readers would get reference material for further research.

ABVP prepares for national meet

The ABVP is working overtime to make arrangements for its national executive meeting that will be held in Shimla from May 27 after a gap of 40 years. Vikrant Chauhan, a member of the national executive, said over 600 ABVP workers will come from various states for the meeting. The meeting will be an example of unity in diversity.

Cleanliness drive organised

Department of Hindi, HPU, organised a cleanliness drive at Potter Hill on Thursday, which was attended by all the students and researcher scholars. Apart from the faculty of the university, the drive was also attended by Forest officials who apprised the students of the need to protect environment and the ways of doing it.