Himachal Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar releases poetry collection

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 9

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar released the poetry collection ‘Poh Ki Aakhri Raat’ by Savita Banta at Raj Bhavan, here today.

The author, who is a resident of Shimla, has expressed the moods of women through different poems.

Arlekar said timely guidance and counselling should be made available for students so that their talents could be recognised.

