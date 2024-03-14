Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla meets PM-SVANidhi programme beneficiaries

Solan, March 13
The Himachal Pradesh Government was successfully implementing various welfare schemes run by the Centre and the state for the development of the state while ensuring that the benefit of the schemes reached the last person standing in the queue. This was stated by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today while presiding over a programme organised under the ‘Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Yojana’ in collaboration with the district administration and Municipal Council (MC) Parwanoo at Parwanoo.
”For the overall development of the state, it is necessary that every section of society, including workers, youth, farmers, women and others benefit from these schemes,” he said.
The Governor interacted with the beneficiaries of the PM Svanidhi Yojana and directed the implementing agencies to ensure that the welfare-oriented schemes were being widely publicised and properly implemented so as to benefit the eligible persons. He urged the beneficiaries of the government-run schemes to inspire others to avail benefits of the welfare schemes.
The Governor also visited the exhibition installed by various departments and non-government organisations on welfare schemes and evinced keen interest in them.
Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma welcomed and honoured Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla .
A cultural programme and a skit based on the theme ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ was also performed by artistes of the Women and Child Development Department.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...