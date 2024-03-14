Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla meets PM-SVANidhi programme beneficiaries

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 13

The Himachal Pradesh Government was successfully implementing various welfare schemes run by the Centre and the state for the development of the state while ensuring that the benefit of the schemes reached the last person standing in the queue. This was stated by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today while presiding over a programme organised under the ‘Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Yojana’ in collaboration with the district administration and Municipal Council (MC) Parwanoo at Parwanoo.

”For the overall development of the state, it is necessary that every section of society, including workers, youth, farmers, women and others benefit from these schemes,” he said.

The Governor interacted with the beneficiaries of the PM Svanidhi Yojana and directed the implementing agencies to ensure that the welfare-oriented schemes were being widely publicised and properly implemented so as to benefit the eligible persons. He urged the beneficiaries of the government-run schemes to inspire others to avail benefits of the welfare schemes.

The Governor also visited the exhibition installed by various departments and non-government organisations on welfare schemes and evinced keen interest in them.

Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma welcomed and honoured Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla .

A cultural programme and a skit based on the theme ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ was also performed by artistes of the Women and Child Development Department.

