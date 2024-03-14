Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla virtually attends portal launch by PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 13

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla virtually joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from Nahan, while the latter launched the ‘Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan’ (PM-SURAJ) national portal today.

The beneficiaries of the welfare schemes were also present on the occasion and witnessed the launch of the portal along with the Governor.

Later, while interacting with the beneficiaries, the Governor said this social upliftment and employment-based public welfare portal was launched with an objective to ensure economic empowerment of weaker and deprived sections of society through credit support by the banks in the country at concessional interest rates. “I believe that this portal represents a platform designed to streamline the delivery of essential services, enhance transparency and promote inclusive growth across the country,” said the Governor.

He said in a diverse country like India, ensuring timely delivery of government services to every citizen was an important task. He said through the portal, citizens would get easy access to the government services, including healthcare, education and job opportunities. He thanked the PM for launching this outreach programme for the deprived section.

The Governor also distributed Ayushman Cards to the beneficiaries and kits to the sanitary workers.

