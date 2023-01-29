Himachal Governor, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attend wedding of JP Nadda’s son

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 28

A number of dignitaries from the state attended the community lunch (dham) organised on the occasion of the wedding of Harish, son of BJP national president JP Nadda, with Ridhi at his home at Vijaypur in Bilaspur district today. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Governor Rajender Vishvanath Arlekar and several MLAs partake of the ‘dham’.

Sukhu was accorded a rousing welcome by Congress leaders at the Sunhani helipad and Ghumarwin MLA Rajesh Dharmani was also present. Party workers requested the Chief Minister to give some important responsibility to Dharmani in the state government.