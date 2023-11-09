Himachal Governor visits Balika Ashram

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 8

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today visited the Sarvodaya Bal Ashram and the Balika Ashram at Tutikandi here to extend Diwali greetings to the children residing there.

Shukla along with wife Janaki Shukla distributed sweets to the children and wished them a prosperous and happy life ahead. He told the children to have confidence in themselves to face the challenges of life and expressed satisfaction over facilities being provided in both residential institutions.

He appreciated the talent of the children at the ashrams and asked the officials concerned to provide all possible help to them so that they could excel in life and contribute to the development of the nation.

The children presented a colourful cultural programme on the occasion.

