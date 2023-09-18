Himachal Governor visits old-age home, interacts with inmates

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 17

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla visited the old-age home at Basantpur in Shimla on Sunday. He interacted with the inmates and distributed fruits and hygiene kits to them. Janki Shukla, his wife and the chairperson of the State Red Cross Hospital Welfare Section, accompanied him during the visit.

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the Governor inaugurated the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ being organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, from September 17 to October 2. Health workers and state red-cross volunteers were sent across the vicinity for door-to-door health check-ups.

There are presently 50 elderly people — 32 males and 18 females — living in the ashram. He directed the management to ensure cleanliness and provide a quality diet to the inmates and said that the environment in such institutions should be cordial and friendly for the well-being of the elderly.

