Himachal Govt advisory to check spread of H3N2 virus

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 11

After two persons reportedly died of H3N2 virus in Karnataka and Haryana, the state Health Department has issued an advisory, asking people to wear masks and avoid going to crowded places.

According to the department, over 3,000 cases of H3N2 virus have been reported in the country. People having low immunity are at a higher risk of contracting the virus. Patients suffering from asthma and lung infection, elderly, pregnant women and children have been asked by the department to exercise more precaution.

Patients who have contracted the virus may suffer from symptoms like cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea, vomiting and body ache. People have also been advised to observe social distancing. Since no vaccine is available for this infection, people are advised to follow the protocol, the advisory says.