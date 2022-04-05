Himachal Govt colleges allowed to buy set of Vedas

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, April 4

The Director of Higher Education has given approval to the principals of all government colleges to purchase a full set of four Vedas in Hindi or English so as to popularise these ancient religious scriptures among students and teachers.

The department has accepted the request of DAV Publication Division, Paharganj, New Delhi, for the purchase of Vedas by all government colleges for their libraries in the state and issued necessary directions to the principals.

The complete set of four Vedas in 14 volumes in Hindi is available for Rs 2,000, while the set of Vedas in 24 volumes in English has been priced at Rs 3,000. The colleges have been asked to purchase both sets, as per their requirement and availability of funds.

The initiative will encourage teachers and students to read and understand the Vedas, enrich their knowledge and propagate Vedic sciences. The Vedas, considered as a sea of knowledge, will also enable readers to understand the value system of ancient India and encourage inquisitive students to study Sanskrit for a deeper understanding of the Vedas.

Raja Ram Mohan Rai Trust, Kolkata, gives funds to libraries to purchase different kinds of books and 5 per cent of the amount is allocated for books of religious philosophy for general uplift of society. This amount can be used for buying Vedas, says Amarjeet Sharma, Director Higher Education.

Nowadays, the West is learning Sanskrit. The New Education Policy (NEP) also stresses on popularising Sanskrit, which will be taught invariably from Class III to X.

The idea is to give students an insight into our rich Knowledge, culture, traditions and heritage, he adds.