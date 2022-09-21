Himachal Govt ensured development in all Assembly segments: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Mandi, September 20
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur addressed public meetings at various villages in the Seraj Assembly constituency of the district today. He said that there had been overall development in all Assembly constituencies of the state during the tenure of the present BJP government.
He announced Rs 10 lakh for the construction of a community hall at Thachi, Rs 2 lakh for the Mahila Mandal building at Upper Kharsi and Rs 10 lakh for the construction of a stage at Kharsi. He also announced Rs 10 lakh for the improvement of the Odhidhar ground in Majhothi gram panchayat, Rs 3 lakh for the Mahila Mandal building at Dev Bala Tikka Bhungan, Rs 3 lakh for the building of the Durga Mahila Mandal at Salahar, besides Rs 5 lakh for Jagohi road, Rs 5 lakh for the Bhatta to lower Bhatta road and Rs 5 lakh for the Salahari-Ganesh Tandi road.
Thakur said that a kanungo circle would be established at Deodhar. He announced a veterinary dispensary for Salahar. He directed HRTC officers to complete formalities for starting a new bus service from Gohar to Janjehli.
He claimed that the government had given priority to the development of rural areas and made concerted efforts for the welfare of the poor and needy. He urged people to support the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly elections and make its ‘Mission Repeat’ successful.
