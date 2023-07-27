Himachal Govt forms district relief, rehabilitation committees

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 26

The state government today decided to constitute district relief and rehabilitation committees, to be headed by ministers and MLAs as their members. The decision was taken with a view to expediting restoration and relief works in the aftermath of the rain disaster.

Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi will head the state-level committee formed to assess and take necessary steps to mitigate losses suffered due to recent flashfloods and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall and cloudbursts. The committee includes Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries Sunder Thakur and Sanjay Awasthy as members. Director-cum-Special Secretary (Revenue-Disaster Management Committee) DC Rana will be the Member Secretary of the committee.

Negi along with Rohit Thakur will visit Jubbal, Nawar, Kotkhai, Rampur and other places in the Theog Assembly constituency from tomorrow to assess the situation. He has also been appointed Chairman of the district committees of Kangra, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Pathania will head the committee for Chamba, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri for Una, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil for Bilaspur, Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar for Hamirpur, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan for Shimla, Education Minister Rohit Thakur for Sirmaur, Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh for Solan, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh for Mandi and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur for Kullu.

Besides the chairman, the committees will include MLAs from the districts and all district department heads as members.

