Himachal govt identified 11 sites for developing eco-tourism

Shimla, October 17
The Himachal Pradesh government has identified 11 sites for developing and promoting ecotourism in the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.
Presiding over a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Eco-Tourism Society here on Monday evening, he said every eco-tourism destination will be developed in an area of one hectare.
ईकोे-टूरिज्म सोसाइटी की बैठक के अध्यक्षता की।हम राज्य में ईकोे-टूरिज्म पर्यटन को व्यापक स्तर पर प्रोत्साहित कर रहे है और प्रदेश में प्राकृतिक सौंदर्य से परिपूर्ण वन क्षेत्रों में 11 ईकोे-पर्यटन स्थल चिन्हित किए गए हैं। इनमें पालमपुर वन मंडल में स्वार, सौरभ वन विहार, न्यूगल पार्क,… pic.twitter.com/2LtUvuMBe4— Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) October 17, 2023
The sites identified include Swaar, Saurabh Van Vihar, Neugal Park, Bir-Billing in Palampur forest division, Kasol, Kheer Ganga and Sumarupa in Parvati forest division, Sojha in Seraj, Narkanda in Kotgarh, Shogi camping site and Potter Hill camping site under Shimla forest division.
Himachal Pradesh is blessed with immense natural beauty and the eco-tourism would help in increasing tourist footfall and add to the state's revenue as well, Sukhu said, adding that it will also help in generating employment opportunities.
