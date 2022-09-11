Himachal Govt misleading jobless youth, claims RS Bali

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, SEPTEMBER 10

The Congress Rojgar Sangharsh Yatra launched by AICC general secretary RS Bali yesterday from Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district reached Nurpur.

Former MLA Ajay Mahajan and yatra convener Bali led the yatra passed through Jassur where a large number of workers participated in it.

Interacting with mediapersons at Jassur, Bali and Mahajan said the yatra had been taken out with a mission to stand with eight lakh unemployed youth of the state as instead of giving them employment, the BJP government was exploiting them.

“There is lakhs of unemployed youth but the Jai Ram government is misleading the people in the name of progressive Himachal under the banner ‘Azadi ka Mahotsav’ at the cost of state exchequer and misusing taxpayers’ money,” he said.

The Congress leaders alleged that the BJP government had betrayed the people and now, after the fag-end of its government, the BJP was misleading people to hide government’s failures. They said thousands of families in Nurpur, who had been displaced by the Pathankot-Mandi highway widening project, had also been betrayed by the government.

“The government has failed to protect their interests and denied them fair compensation as promised in the Vision Document of the BJP, released before the last Assembly elections held in November 2017,” they alleged.

The Congress yatra also covered Indora and Jawali constituencies in the district and with the participation of local Congress workers, a massive roadshow was held in the area.