Himachal govt moving forward to fulfil promises: Jagat Singh Negi

Our Correspondent

Rampur, June 21

Revenue, Horticulture, and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi inaugurated the NGO Mess, constructed at a cost of Rs 2.16 crore, at the Police Lines in Reckong Peo today. He also laid the foundation stones for an administrative block to be built at a cost of Rs 7.10 crore and a parking area and public toilets at the mini-stadium in Reckong Peo, which would be built at a cost of Rs 1.60 crore.

Earlier, the Revenue Minister laid the foundation stone for the District Panchayat Resource Centre, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 5.65 crore. On the occasion, the Chairman of the Kinnaur District Council presented a cheque for Rs 1,04,400 to the Revenue Minister for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on behalf of all the council members.

On this occasion, Negi said the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, was ensuring the development of the entire state, including tribal districts. He mentioned that the Congress-led government was committed to fulfilling its promises, including the guarantee of giving Rs 1,500 per month to women under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana. Under the scheme, Rs 4,500 has been deposited into the bank accounts of 309 women in the tribal district of Kinnaur so far.

The Minister emphasised that the state government is continuously striving to strengthen the economy of the poor and neglected sections of the tribal districts. Land rights will soon be provided to landless people under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and the Na-Tod process. He added that the officials have been made aware of the intricacies and aspects of FRA and Na-Tod to ensure that the neglected sections could benefit.

Kinnaur DC Amit Kumar Sharma and Superintendent of Police Srishti Pandey were present others present on the occasion.