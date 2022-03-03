Himachal Govt notifies panel to look into old pension scheme issue

Chief Secretary to head committee, to consult stakeholders

The government today constituted a committee headed by the Chief Secretary to look into the issue of restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS). - File photo

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 2

The government today constituted a committee headed by the Chief Secretary to look into the issue of restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS). The Additional Chief Secretary (Personnel), Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) and the Special Secretary (Finance Pension) are other members of the committee.

The terms of reference of the committee include looking into the demands and grievances of government employees recruited on or after May 15, 2003, into regular service and covered under the new pension system (NPS).

“The committee may consult and interact with various stakeholders to get their opinions about their experiences and assess the financial liability on the state government if the old pension scheme is restored,” the notification reads. The committee would submit suggestions on other matters that it feels relevant in the context of reviewing the new pension system. The committee has also been authorised to co-opt as many members, officials and non–officials, as it deems fit.

The Congress has said that if voted to power in the next Assembly elections, it would restore the old pension scheme. The government was under tremendous pressure to placate the employees, who too are on the warpath.

