Himachal Govt prepared to tackle emergencies in monsoon: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Shimla, June 28

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state government was fully prepared to deal with any potential disaster-related challenges during the forthcoming monsoon season.

He said that the government had taken effective steps at various levels and all departments had been instructed to remain vigilant and responsive to any potential emergencies. “It is a cause of worry that a cloudburst has taken place in a place like Kunihar, so we need to be very cautious,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that the Disaster Management Authority was working in coordination with various departments so as to ensure the implementation of preventive measures in view of the monsoon season. “Adequate manpower and machinery has been deployed at identified vulnerable locations, besides conducting regular mock drills and providing training related to disaster management to the field staff and other officials,” he added.

He said that regular meetings on disaster preparedness had been conducted with all district administrations. He also urged the public to remain cautious and not to venture near rivers and rivulets during the monsoon season.

On the firing incident in Bilaspur, Sukhu said that the government would ensure that the law takes its own course, irrespective of who was involved in it, including political persons. “The government will not tolerate any such incident, which reflects on the law and order situation,” he added.

