Himachal Govt to cancel allotment of 780 MW SJVN hydel project over tardy work

Shimla, November 18

The state government has decided to cancel the allotment of the 780 MW Jangi Thopan hydroelectric project in Kinnaur district to the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) over tardy construction work.

Notices issued The state government has also issued cancellation notices to the 66 MW Dhaula Sidh project in Hamirpur district and the 210 MW Luhri project (stage-I) in Kullu district

The issue was under the consideration of the state government for the past quite some time. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had made it amply clear that the allotment of the project to the SJVN would be cancelled due to the delay in starting work and poor progress.

On the other hand, the SJVN took the plea that it could not undertake much work due to persistent opposition to the project by locals. It was after a 12-year legal battle that the Jangi Thopan Powari project was allotted to the SJVN in October 2018 on the ‘build, own, operate and transfer’ basis for 70 years.

As a result of the over 12 years delay in commissioning the project, its capacity reduced from 960 MW to 780 MW due to the reduction in water flow and huge cost escalation.

The state government has also issued cancellation notices to the 66 MW Dhaula Sidh project in Hamirpur district and the 210 MW Luhri project (stage-I) in Kullu district for their failure to sign the implementation agreement for the past 18 months.

