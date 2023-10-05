 Himachal govt to enact strict laws for regulating construction activities : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Himachal govt to enact strict laws for regulating construction activities

Himachal govt to enact strict laws for regulating construction activities

CM Sukhu said government will make laws regarding permission for structural engineering, limit of land to withstand the weight and effective drainage system

Himachal govt to enact strict laws for regulating construction activities

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Shimla, October 5

The Himachal Pradesh government is contemplating enforcing stringent laws to regulate construction activities to ensure the safety of citizens during natural calamities, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Thursday.

The government will make laws regarding permission for structural engineering, limit of land to withstand the weight and effective drainage system and appealed to people to support the government in its initiative, he said in a statement issued here.

Inaugurating a two-day workshop on the challenges of geological hazards, particularly earthquakes and landslides over the western Himalayan region of Himachal Pradesh, the chief minister said the state suffered colossal losses during the monsoon season due to floods, cloudbursts, landslides and excessive water release from the reservoirs at critical hours.

"There is a need to amend the law and adopt a human approach towards the preservation of ecology in order to minimize the loss of human lives and property due to the disaster," he said.

The workshop was organised by the State Disaster Management Authority and the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE).

Sukhu said the only way to prevent disasters and large-scale destruction is to respect the nature and promote a lifestyle that strikes an effective balance between development and the nature.

He said that large multi-storeyed buildings such as that of the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Gorton Castle, Railway Board and the State Secretariat were intact because their foundation was on hard rocks and the buildings which were washed away by excessive rains and debris were erected on loose soil.

"It is pertinent to note that till three-four decades ago there were hardly any construction on the valley side but today constructions have mushroomed in the valley side which consists of soft soil and is prone to landslides," he said.

Laying emphasis on the need to construct tunnels, Sukhu gave the example of Shimla-Kalka narrow gauge railway tracks wherein 103 tunnels were constricted to minimize damage to hills and added feasibility of tunnels must be explored in the constructions of roads.

He asserted that human greed and exploitation of the environs were among various other reasons behind the devastation. The people constructed their houses along streams and on river banks and did not pay any heed to the structural engineering, he said.

There was a need to study the reasons behind cloud bursts, he said, adding that global warming also contributed towards the changing pattern of the climate as even district Kinnaur and the cold desert of Lahaul and Spiti experienced rains whereas such a phenomenon was rarely witnessed before.

"The state was within the seismic zone and quite prone to earthquakes as well and we should also prepare ourselves accordingly," he said, adding that the central government has accorded permission for setting up two doppler radars in Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur which would help in early warning detection of weather patterns.

He laid emphasis on identifying the places where incidents of landslides were being observed repeatedly, and added that effective steps should be taken to address the issue.  

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM calls emergency Cabinet meeting; okays appointment of Gurminder Singh as new AG

2
Punjab

Gurminder Singh tipped to be new Advocate General of Punjab

3
Trending

Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce from Aesha Mukerji on grounds of cruelty by wife

4
Diaspora

British-Sikh man arrested at London pro-Khalistan protest over Indian mission attack

5
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

6
Punjab

Gurminder Singh appointed as Advocate General of Punjab

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Private vehicles used as bike taxis, 24 challaned

8
India

Delhi excise policy scam: Why AAP not named as accused, Supreme Court asks ED

9
Punjab

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of additional water to any state, says CM Mann

10
Comment

The Khalistan imbroglio in Canada

Don't Miss

View All
3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

Top News

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of water to any state, says CM Mann after emergency Cabinet meeting

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of additional water to any state, says CM Mann

The meeting came a day after the SC asked the Centre to surv...

AAP MP Sanjay Singh produced before court, says his arrest “Modiji’s injustice”

Delhi court sends AAP leader Sanjay Singh to ED custody till October 10

Was arrested by ED in connection with money laundering probe...

Delhi Excise police scam: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against Manish Sisodia

Delhi Excise police scam: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against Manish Sisodia

SC bench said most of the allegations in the corruption case...

Gurminder Singh appointed as advocate general of Punjab

Gurminder Singh appointed as Advocate General of Punjab

The development comes following the resignation of senior la...

Sikkim flash flood: 14 killed, 22 soldiers among 102 missing

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 14; 102 people, including 22 Army men, still missing

Flash flood in Teesta river was triggered by cloudburst over...


Cities

View All

In a first, Education Department appoints nodal officers for each district

In a first, Education Department appoints nodal officers for each district

Rahul Gandhi's 'apolitical visit' to holy city Amritsar concludes

Amritpal Singh denied access to lawyer, kin, Akal Takht, SGPC raises concern

Two cases of sacrilege in Tarn Taran district, one arrested

Four snatchers arrested, bike seized

Ex-FM Manpreet Badal’s pre-arrest bail rejected

Ex-FM Manpreet Badal's pre-arrest bail rejected

Sanjay Singh arrest: Police use water cannon, lob tear gas shells to disperse AAP workers in Chandigarh

Sanjay Singh arrest: Police use water cannon, lob tear gas shells to disperse AAP workers in Chandigarh

Worker dies as booths collapse in Chandigarh

Gurugram police book Chandigarh resident for trying to send opium to US via courier

Penalty waiver for four Chandigarh societies

SWM Violations: Chandigarh Civic body serves notice on GMSH-16

AAP MP Sanjay Singh produced before court, says his arrest “Modiji’s injustice”

Delhi court sends AAP leader Sanjay Singh to ED custody till October 10

Delhi Excise police scam: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against Manish Sisodia

Centre trying to ‘silence’ Sanjay Singh: AAP on arrest of Rajya Sabha MP

Delhi Police questions journalists Urmilesh, Abhisar Sharma in NewsClick case

Jalandhar man booked for misbehaving, abusing Air India crew on New York-Delhi flight

Jalandhar man booked for misbehaving, abusing Air India crew on New York-Delhi flight

Jalandhar man booked for misbehaving, abusing Air India crew on New York-Delhi flight

Migrant’s murder case solved

Poisoned by parents, villagers perform last rites of 3 minor girls

Farmers felicitated for shunning stubble burning

20 booked on charge of assaulting police officials

Ludhiana: RTA cracks the whip on traffic violators, slaps ~1.47-crore fine

Ludhiana: RTA cracks the whip on traffic violators, slaps Rs 1.47-crore fine

Vigilance nabs policeman for accepting Rs 20K bribe

Policeman dies in ‘accidental firing’ in Ludhiana

Dengue on rise, highest in 3 years, malaria on decline in Ludhiana

Food delivery boy robbed of motorcycle, mobile, cash

Asian Games: Punjab girl Parneet Kaur is the ‘silent warrior’ in the gold winning archery compound team

Asian Games: Punjab girl Parneet Kaur is the ‘silent warrior’ in the gold winning archery compound team

Preneet Kaur slams AAP govt over shifting of Patiala bus stand

Street play highlights importance of water

Stubble Burning: Awareness vans flagged off in Fatehgarh Sahib

CM's Scheme: Over 1K cancer patients get relief in Fatehgarh Sahib district