 Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients : The Tribune India

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

The government's plan to provide apple in mid-day meals, anganwadis and hospitals will not fructify.

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, August 29

The government’s plan to provide apple in mid-day meals, anganwadis and hospitals will not fructify. The idea has been dropped as hurriedly as it was announced. Ahead of the apple harvest season, Horticulture Minister Mahender Singh had announced that the government was considering procuring apple for midday meals and hospitalised patients to increase the domestic consumption of the fruit.

The reason

The government had mooted the plan as it was expecting a bumper yield this time. The crop yield, however, isn’t as much as was being expected, so the idea has been dropped. Govt official

“The idea had come up as the government was expecting a bumper yield this time. The crop, however, isn’t as much as was being expected, so the idea has been dropped,” said a senior government official.

“Also, the procurement and distribution process is quite cumbersome. It will take some time to work it out. So, it won’t happen this year, at least,” he said.

Incidentally, the minister had also spoken about providing small apple packings in hotels as well to enhance the domestic consumption. “We are also thinking of making the fruit available in small packing of 2-6 kg for sale at hotels. This will not only help growers, but also benefit the tourists as they will get good quality fruit at reasonable prices. We will talk to hoteliers soon,” the minister had said. This plan, too, is unlikely to materialise.

Apple growers, who were skeptical about the plan right from the time it was announced, said dropping the plan without even working on it showed the non-seriousness of the government.

“The government had announced the plan on its own, apple growers had not even asked for it,” said Ashutosh Chauhan, vice-president of the Progressive Growers’ Association.

“It was a good plan.

Apart from providing nutritious fruit to schoolchildren and patients, it would have opened up a new avenue for the consumption of fruit. Apart from implementing it here, the government could have tried to include apple in the mid-day meals of the neighbouring states,” he said, adding that it was unfortunate that the government did not pursue it seriously.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Key accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi nabbed in Azerbaijan, Lawrence's brother Anmol traced to Kenya

2
Sports

From one Sara to another: Video of Shubman Gill on dinner date with Sara Ali Khan sparks dating rumours; fans react over his earlier 'link-up' with Sara Tendulkar

3
Business

Gautam Adani is world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief

4
Haryana

Watch: Gurugram businessman beats up security guard, lift operator at posh society; arrested after protest

5
Nation

Supreme Court expands definition of family; says it may take form of domestic, unmarried partnerships or queer relationships

6
J & K

Had presumed PM Modi to be a 'crude man', but he displayed humanity: Ghulam Nabi Azad

7
Punjab

Attacked at home, Afghan Sikhs find community on New York’s Long Island

8
Comment

Bhai Kahan Singh, the Renaissance man

9
Bathinda

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

10
Nation

Indian graziers stopped by Chinese troops near LAC in eastern Ladakh's Demchok

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients
Himachal

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

‘Gatka’ player with 30% vision shows way
Punjab Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species
Punjab

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species

Sikandar’s bull run ends, loses battle to LSD
Jalandhar

Sikandar's bull run ends, loses battle to LSD

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa
Punjab

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report
Trending

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Amritsar

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Top News

Identification of minorities at state level: Supreme Court gives six weeks to Centre to spell out stand

Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level

Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...

Jhakhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...

‘Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain’, Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...

Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS

Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS

A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...


Cities

View All

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Meenakshi Lekhi defends Sunny Deol's prolonged absence from Gurdaspur

Year on, Jallianwala Bagh needs another makeover

Potable canal water for all villages of Punjab soon,15 projects underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

Deep nexus: Gang involved in illegal sand mining busted in Tarn Taran

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

A first: Complex auditory implant surgery at PGI

Chandigarh: STA puts brakes on OLA, Uber bike taxis

Panchkula city set to have e-bike service

Packed to capacity, lone Chandigarh MC facility stops catching LSD-hit cattle amid rising infection

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

BJP ‘using’ Anna Hazare as CBI found nothing against Sisodia, claims Kejriwal

Delhi reports highest number of rape cases, Kolkata least among 19 Indian metropolitan cities

Manish Sisodia terms BJP ‘bachha chor’ party, says can’t answer lies thrown by opposition

Sports antidote to drug menace, says punjab CM

Sports antidote to drug menace, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dean’ get off to a flying start

Punjab VB unearths Rs 7-crore scam in agricultural society

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Winners to be covered under gradation policy, says minister

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

Fleecing by private schools continues, 27 complaints filed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Smart City Limited gets award for waterfront project

2 held for stealing jewellery in Ludhiana

Husband, three others booked for thrashing woman

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Works worth Rs 38.77 lakh to come up for discussion at F&CC meeting of Patiala MC

2 held with 3-kg opium, Rs 8L drug money by Rajpura police

Campaign to ease traffic movement in Patiala suffers setback after initial success

PRTC employees block Patiala-Samana road