Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

Subhash Rajta
Shimla, August 29
The government’s plan to provide apple in mid-day meals, anganwadis and hospitals will not fructify. The idea has been dropped as hurriedly as it was announced. Ahead of the apple harvest season, Horticulture Minister Mahender Singh had announced that the government was considering procuring apple for midday meals and hospitalised patients to increase the domestic consumption of the fruit.
The reason
The government had mooted the plan as it was expecting a bumper yield this time. The crop yield, however, isn’t as much as was being expected, so the idea has been dropped. Govt official
“The idea had come up as the government was expecting a bumper yield this time. The crop, however, isn’t as much as was being expected, so the idea has been dropped,” said a senior government official.
“Also, the procurement and distribution process is quite cumbersome. It will take some time to work it out. So, it won’t happen this year, at least,” he said.
Incidentally, the minister had also spoken about providing small apple packings in hotels as well to enhance the domestic consumption. “We are also thinking of making the fruit available in small packing of 2-6 kg for sale at hotels. This will not only help growers, but also benefit the tourists as they will get good quality fruit at reasonable prices. We will talk to hoteliers soon,” the minister had said. This plan, too, is unlikely to materialise.
Apple growers, who were skeptical about the plan right from the time it was announced, said dropping the plan without even working on it showed the non-seriousness of the government.
“The government had announced the plan on its own, apple growers had not even asked for it,” said Ashutosh Chauhan, vice-president of the Progressive Growers’ Association.
“It was a good plan.
Apart from providing nutritious fruit to schoolchildren and patients, it would have opened up a new avenue for the consumption of fruit. Apart from implementing it here, the government could have tried to include apple in the mid-day meals of the neighbouring states,” he said, adding that it was unfortunate that the government did not pursue it seriously.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...