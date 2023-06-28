Himachal govt working hard to make Shimla a ‘Green City’: CM Sukhu

PTI

Shimla, June 28

The Himachal Pradesh government is striving to create adequate charging infrastructure in and around Shimla so as to facilitate plying of e-buses in the city and make it a 'Green City', said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has started the process of setting up five new charging stations for 70 e-buses running in Shimla city and about Rs 3.63 crore has been deposited by the HRTC to the state electricity board for the installation of transformers for these charging stations, Sukhu said in a statement.

HRTC has also floated tenders for purchasing 75 new electric buses.

The chief minister said that the fleet of over 1,500 buses of HRTC will be replaced with electric buses in a phased manner and for this adequate charging and related infrastructure will be created.

In order to provide adequate charging facilities to the buses plying within the 40 km radius of Shimla city, the new charging points will be set up at Taradevi, Tutikandi Crossing, Lalpani, Junga and Theog.

Besides, the capacity of the 1,000 KVA charging station installed at Dhalli will also be increased to 2,000 KVA. The electricity board will provide transformers for all these charging stations and e-bus chargers will be installed, the statement added.

Under the Smart City Mission, 20 e-buses have been provided to Shimla city increasing its fleet from 50 to 70. Out of these, six buses have been provided to each of New Shimla and Sanjauli sectors and eight buses to the bus stand sector.

Since all these 70 e-buses are plying on local routes within the city, the public transport system in the state capital will be fully transformed and it will help keep the pristine environment of Shimla city clean and pollution free, the statement said.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu