Himachal handloom products showcased at G20 meet

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 8

Himachal Pradesh is being represented by the HP State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation in the pavilion specially created for G20 global leaders at Pragti Maidan in New Delhi in which crafts of different states are being exhibited.

The HP State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation officers said, “The state meet held at Dharamsala had attracted delegates to crafts of the state which were specially designed by the corporation by fusing the traditional craft with modern design. Now the corporation has created products which are light in weight and can be easily carried in international flights.”

“The corporation has curated a wide range of products of best quality from all over Himachal. We have all GI tagged products of Chamba Rumals made by Padma Shri Lalita Vakil, Kullu GI tagged stoles and shawls from National Award winner Gulab Naotam and Bodh Shawls. Local sheep wool products from Kullvi Whims based in Naggar and toys from Chap Foundation and local NGO in Dharamshala Dolls4Tibet will be on display. We have also worked with students of the Fine Art College to develop a range of trinkets like key rings and fridge magnets,” said an officer of corporation.

“Today is the first day of the exhibition and international delegates will visit the pavilion tomorrow. Right now, the Government of India officers are in the high security craft pavilion and Resident Commissioner Meera Mohanti and Managing Director of the corporation Jatin Lal are apprising them of the products and culture of the state,” he added.

#G20 #Mandi