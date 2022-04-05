Himachal has 7.19% stake in Chandigarh: Former MP Rajan Sushant

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 4

Even as Punjab and Haryana are preparing for a fight over Chandigarh, Himachal, too, can stake a claim to a portion of the Union Territory. Former BJP MP and Himachal Regional Alliance (HRA) chief Rajan Sushant has claimed that the hill state, too, has 7.19 per cent stake in Chandigarh.

“As per the Punjab Reorganization Act, 1966, Himachal has 7.19 per cent right on Chandigarh. The government should convene a special House like Punjab did to discuss how the state can claim its right, if the need arises,” said Sushant. “And if the government doesn’t convene a special House, the HRA will launch an agitation from April 15,” said Sushant.

He said like Punjab and Haryana, Himachal could have sent its officers to the UT. “Punjab and Haryana send their officials on deputation to the UT on 60:40 basis. Why Himachal has never sent its officials when it has 7.19 per cent share in the UT?” he asked.

He criticised successive governments for ceding the control of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to Punjab and Haryana and not demanding the amount due to the state even after the 2011 Supreme Court’s order.

“As per the order, Himachal should get Rs 4,200 crore for its 7.19 per cent share in the BBMB. It’s been 11 years, but the government has made little effort to recover this amount,” said Sushant. “Also, the arrears due to Himachal have been wrongly calculated. As per my calculation, the amount is Rs 15,000 crore, not Rs 4,200 crore.”

He claimed that it was wrong to fix the state’s share at 7.19 per cent in the BBMB. “As per the Act, the states, where these projects are located, are 100 per cent owners. We will fight for the full ownership of the projects like Bhakra Dam and Shanan Power Project,” he said. The HRA would contest on all 68 seats in the Assembly elections, he added.