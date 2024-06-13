Himachal has released water for Delhi: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Shimla, June 12
CM Sukhvinder Sukhu said on Wednesday that Himachal had already released water to ensure that there was no shortage in the national capital Delhi. “We have already released water as it is our responsibility to ensure that residents of Delhi or anyone else area in this country do not face water scarcity,” he said talking to mediapersons here. Himachal has signed an agreement. Hence, there is no question of not releasing water, he said, adding that beyond the Haryana boundary, it is for the Haryana Government to release water. “Himachal will provide water to any state which faces shortage,” he asserted.
