‘Himachal history holds infinite possibilities’

Dharamsala, March 29

The state’s cultural history was full of infinite possibilities. The only need was to bring it before the world by doing systematic research.

This was said by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla while at the inaugural ceremony of a two-day national seminar sponsored by the Department of History of Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) and the Indian Council of Historical Research, New Delhi. He said in addition to having a rich cultural heritage, the religious places in the state had a hidden living history.

Therefore, a lot of work needed to be done in this regard, he added, calling upon the historians present in seminar to conduct scientific research to bring to the fore the hidden historical treasures of the state.

The Governor said there should be deep contemplation on how the state could be enriched by rewriting its cultural history through research and continuous study. The state was a storehouse of history, folk culture and historical relics, he added.

Speaking on the topic ‘Cultural History of Greater Himachal Pradesh’, keynote speaker Bal Mukund Pandey said the situation had changed now. The history of glorious kings — including Maharana Pratap, Shivaji, Ahom kings — was being taught, which reminded us all of the glorious past of India.

Central University Vice-Chancellor Sat Prakash Bansal said the university was continuously progressing at the national and international levels.

The university being given the status of ‘autonomous university’ by the Government of India without applying for it was a very big achievement, the VC added.

History scholar Sushmita Pandey and other scholars also addressed the gathering during the programme. The newsletter of the History Department of the university, a book of poems by Vice-Chancellor Sat Prakash Bansal and others, a poetry collection written by Priya, and ‘Nuaala’ — a book written by Bharat Singh, a researcher at the university — were released at the event.

Dean (Academic) Pradeep Kumar and Registrar Suman Sharma were also present on the occasion.

