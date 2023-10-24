 Himachal home to 75 snow leopards, most found in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Himachal home to 75 snow leopards, most found in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur

Himachal home to 75 snow leopards, most found in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur

Snow leopard serves as an indicator of the health of the Himalayan ecosystems in terms of climate change and biodiversity

Himachal home to 75 snow leopards, most found in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur

Photo for representation. PTI



IANS

Shimla, October 24

Himachal Pradesh is home to 75 snow leopards, reveals a first-of-its-kind five-year systematic effort at a large regional scale in the Himalayan range where the incredible ‘Ghost of the Mountains’ live and are elusive by nature.

The estimation, part of Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India, carried out by the state’s wildlife wing with help from Mysore-based Nature Conservation Foundation by installing camera traps to help raise awareness about the importance of its conservation and protection, say experts.

They told IANS the assessment evolves understanding impacts of climate change on the wild cat. Also it enables initiating livelihood programmes that foster coexistence between the snow leopards and the local communities, whose cultures, traditions and livelihoods are deeply linked to local landscapes.

The maximum number of the snow leopards was reported in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts. Its potential habitat also extends into the upper regions of Shimla, Kullu, Chamba and Kangra districts.

Globally they are found in 12 Asian countries. In India, they are found in the Himalayan states of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, besides Himachal Pradesh. They live in high mountain ecosystems.

Habitat destruction, invasive species, climate change and pollution are having an unprecedented impact on the snow leopard worldwide.

The snow leopard serves as an indicator of the health of the Himalayan ecosystems in terms of climate change and biodiversity. Its presence symbolises ecosystem services such as fresh water and carbon sequestration that benefit human populations of billions living downstream.

The experts believe the conservation of snow leopards is synonymous with conservation of biological and cultural diversity and securing livelihoods of the ‘third pole’, spread across the Himalayas, Hindu Kush, Pamir, Tien-Shan and Altai mountains, and the Tibetan plateau.

According to the report ‘Status of snow leopard and prey in Himachal Pradesh’, Himachal, which takes a lead among Indian states, embarked on the task of robust assessments of snow leopard population in 2018 in partnership with the Nature Conservation Foundation.

By adapting scientifically robust techniques to estimate its population in a systematic effort that surveyed 26,000 sq km of its habitat, the exercise was complemented with population assessments of the prey species like bharal and ibex of snow leopard across the state.

In the vast inaccessible habitat, the camera trapping surveys were conducted to representatively sample all the strata—high, low and unknown. The team detected 44 individual snow leopards.

Its density ranged from 0.08 to 0.37 individuals per 100 sq km in the state. The trans-Himalayan regions of Spiti and Pin valley recorded the highest densities of snow leopards.

The trans-Himalayan region also supports the highest densities of wild prey. The estimate of blue sheep population size was 891 for Spiti, and the ibex population size estimate was 224 for the Pin valley, says the report.

Spiti and Tabo recorded highest densities of both snow leopards and their prey; while Chandra and Bharmour recorded the lowest densities of both snow leopards and their prey.

The camera-trapping survey recorded 28 species that includes carnivores, such as the brown bear, the black bear, the yellow throated marten, the stone marten, the masked palm civet, the Himalayan weasel; pheasants, such as the monal, the cheer pheasant, the koklass and the snow partridge; and ungulates, such as the musk deer.

Also the researchers spotted the common leopard and the snow leopard in the same camera trap at two stations in the Great Himalayan National Park, suggesting a habitat overlap between them.

Himachal Pradesh’s snow leopard landscape is divided into valleys made by large rivers like the Sutlej, the Chenab, the Beas, the Parvathi and their tributaries which include the Baspa, the Kugti, the Ravi, the Spiti and others.

The report reiterates the fact that local communities are the strongest allies for conservation, if their concerns can be factored into conservation planning.

Koustubh Sharma, Director, Science and Conservation at Snow Leopard Trust, told IANS, that in the 1980s a scientist in India wanted to study the snow leopards in Ladakh. He wanted to understand how snow leopards use space over time. He managed to catch one.

“Technology at that time only allowed radio signals that required this researcher to try to get the snow leopard in line of sight to know where it was. A few days later, he abandoned his plans of collaring more animals. He said the snow leopard was much more superior in fitness and ability to traverse ridgelines and long distances,” he said.

#Climate change #Environment #Kinnaur #Lahaul and Spiti #Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Punjab

The Tribune IMPACT: Paddy from other states found during raids in Punjab grain markets, four mills sealed

4
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

5
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

6
Punjab

Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

7
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

8
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

9
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

10
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron’s board approves sale

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...

ICC World Cup: Pakistan make 270 all out against South Africa

South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win

This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Police freeze drug smugglers’ properties worth ~6.92 crore

Amritsar Police freeze drug smugglers' properties worth Rs 6.92 crore

Nearly 60% paddy harvested, 5.59 lakh MT reached markets

Ward watch: Residents decry irregular lifting of garbage, choked sewers, unmetalled roads & streets

Sacrilege in Tarn Taran: Torn pages of 'gutka' sahib found

Police initiative for drug-free society gets support from Punjabi film star cast

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit gives nod to 60 more buses for long routes

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

GIS-based manual sweeping in 13 villages, Mani Majra to begin from November 27

Delhi LG approves proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers, AAP government says will move Supreme Court

Delhi LG approves proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers, AAP government says will move Supreme Court

Court extends judicial custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise case till November 10

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

Delhi’s AQI remains ‘poor’ at 243

Delhi's air quality poor for fifth day in row, to worsen in days ahead

Mc elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

MC elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

Are municipal corporation polls in Phagwara under a cloud?

Over 60 LMT paddy procured, says minister

Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

100 apply for Congress tickets

10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

Stock, machinery gutted in fire at hosiery factory

PAU students demand unemployment allowance for jobless agri graduates

Ward watch: Traffic congestion, potholes add to residents’ woes

Ward watch: Snarl-ups, inflated parking fee among major issues in ward

Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

589 farm fires seen in day in Punjab, PPCB claims 50% decline

Punjab opposes Centre’s directive on blending of imported coal

Pbi varsity adopts new policy on pension, salary disbursal

NCC cadets celebrate Khadi Mahotsav