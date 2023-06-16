Kaza-Gramphu stretch in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti blocked due to landslide

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 16

The Kaza-Gramphu stretch on National Highway 505 in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district was blocked for vehicular traffic on Friday following a landslide.

The landslide occurred during the morning hours between Chatru and Dorni nullah in Lahaul subdivision of the district, the state emergency operation centre said.

No loss of life or property was reported, the officials said, adding that the restoration work had been started on the highway.

The district administration has asked visitors travelling to Spiti from the Manali and Lahaul side or coming to Manali and Lahaul from the Spiti side to avoid their journey on the route till the road is opened to traffic.