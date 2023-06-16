Kaza-Gramphu stretch in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti blocked due to landslide

Mandi, June 16
The Kaza-Gramphu stretch on National Highway 505 in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district was blocked for vehicular traffic on Friday following a landslide.
The landslide occurred during the morning hours between Chatru and Dorni nullah in Lahaul subdivision of the district, the state emergency operation centre said.
No loss of life or property was reported, the officials said, adding that the restoration work had been started on the highway.
The district administration has asked visitors travelling to Spiti from the Manali and Lahaul side or coming to Manali and Lahaul from the Spiti side to avoid their journey on the route till the road is opened to traffic.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cyclone Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat before weakening into cyclonic storm
Heavy rains lash the entire Kutch district since the cyclone...
Giani Raghbir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar
Replaces Giani Harpreet Singh
5 militants killed in encounter at LoC in J-K's Kupwara
The gunfight erupts on the intervening night of Thursday and...
ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case
Ajay Parmar, the nephew of former special court judge Sudhir...
In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident
A young man, believed to be in a romantic relationship with ...