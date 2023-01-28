Himachal land of martyrs: Minister

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 27

Chander Kumar, Minister for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, unfurled the national flag at a Republic Day function here on Thursday.

He said Himachal is the land of martyrs. Many bravehearts from the state, especially Kangra district, had laid down their lives while protecting the country.

He said that the state government was providing an annual grant of Rs 3 lakh to soldiers, who were awarded Param Vir Chakra or Ashok Chakra. Those honoured with Kirti Chakra were getting Rs 2 lakh, while Rs 1 lakh was being provided to Vir Chakra and Shaurya Chakra awardees, he added.

He said stabilising the state’s economy was the first priority of the government, as the previous BJP government had left a financial burden of Rs 75,000 crore.