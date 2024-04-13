Himachal-level Baisakhi fair starts in Dehra

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, April 12

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa formally inaugurated the three-day state-level Baisakhi fair at Kalinath Kaleshwar Temple in Dehra sub-division of Kangra district. A rally was taken out to create awareness among people about the great ‘festival of democracy’ through ‘SVEEP’ events, and schoolchildren presented cultural programmes on the occasion.

Kangra DC Hemraj Bairwa inaugurates the three-day Baisakhi fair.

Around 8 km from Pragpur village of Kangra district, Kaleshwar Mahadev Temple has Lord Shiva as the presiding deity. It is very popular with pilgrims from the state and outside.

Situated on the banks of the Beas, it is serene spot, conducive to meditating, though it is thronged by big crowds on special occasions.

During Baisakhi, a state-level fair is organised here, and it is attended by locals and visitors. A dip here on Baisakhi is considered a blessing equivalent to that in Ujjain

The Panchteerth adjacent to this temple is considered pious as it is said to have waters from all the five tirthas, poured by the Pandvas

The Katoch rulers of Kangra had taken a lot of interest in its restoration over time

A dip here on Sankranti during Baisakhi is considered a blessing equivalent to that in Ujjain. Legend has it that Panchteerth adjacent to the temple is pious as it is said to have waters from all the five tirthas, poured there by the Pandvas. The Katoch rulers of Kangra had taken a lot of interest in its restoration over time.

At the inauguration, DC Bairwa said the Baisakhi festival has been celebrated with a great pomp in Kalinath Kaleshwar for centuries and effective steps were being taken by the administration to provide better facilities to the devotees coming here.

He said along with traditional festivals, the festival of democracy was also important for the country and society. He said people should ensure their participation in the upcoming polls.

“All voters should exercise their franchise in every election freely, fearlessly and as per their discretion without being tempted as it strengthens our democratic system,” Bairwa said. He urged the voters of the area to ensure 100 per cent voting in the Lok Sabha elections.

He asked everyone to ensure that their name was registered in the voter list and if anyone’s name was not in the voter list then he/she should fill Form 6 through a BLO or the voter helpline.

On this occasion, the DC also launched a signature campaign. He was accompanied by Dehra SDM Shilpi Bekta, Rakkar Tehsildar Anuja Sharma, Naib Tehsildar Ashwani Kumar and Satyapal Sharma.

