Himachal medical colleges to have world-class facilities, says CM

Mandi, April 23

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu today presided over the first convocation of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri (SLBS) Government Medical College at Nerchowk in the district. He presented internship certificates to the first batch of MBBS doctors.

On the demand of students, he directed the administration to identify land for constructing a sports ground and an additional hostel.

Sukhu says robotic surgery will be conducted in Shimla, Tanda, Nerchowk and Hamirpur medical colleges

The latest PET scan and CT scan facilities will be provided in Shimla and Tanda medical colleges

A modern cancer hospital will be built at Hamirpur

Congratulating the passouts, the CM, in his address, acknowledged the challenges faced by doctors in their profession. He stressed on the importance of hard work in dealing with challenges and achieving success. Sukhu said the state was working towards providing ample employment opportunities to doctors despite limited jobs in the government sector.

“The Department of Emergency Medicine is being created, under which doctors and paramedical staff will work in eight-hour shifts. It will help in strengthening the emergency services besides keeping the medical staff fit,” he added.

“The government is introducing robotic surgery in Shimla, Tanda, Nerchowk, Hamirpur medical colleges and the latest PET scan and CT scan facilities would be provided in Shimla and Tanda colleges. World-class facilities will be available in the state’s medical colleges in the coming times and the government was working on it. A modern cancer hospital is going to be built in Hamirpur and the state has formed the Medical Service Corporation, which will bring transparency to government procurement,” the CM added.

“To improve the quality of drinking water, the state will use UV-based technology for water purifiers in all drinking water schemes in a phased manner. Due to the financial mismanagement of the previous government, the economic condition of the state was so bad that it had to take Rs 6,000 crore loan to meet the expenses. The state’s economy will be brought back on track in four years with the cooperation of the residents. For this, tough decisions will have to be taken,” he remarked.

Congratulating the passouts, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil said college time was an important phase in a student’s life.

Later, the CM presided over the Silver Jubilee function of the Himachal Medical Officers Association here today. In his address, Sukhu said the state had implemented radical reforms in the medical field and the results would be visible in the year to come.

“There will be no shortage of funds for development. For dental doctors, under the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Scheme, a provision of 50% subsidy has been made for the purchase of medical equipment,” the CM added.

He further said state government was making efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Health and Family Welfare Minister was also present.