Himachal minister addresses issues of adventure sports stakeholders

Kullu, February 11
Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur was the chief guest during a workshop of the stakeholders and associations of various adventure sports activities being carried out in the region at the auditorium of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Manali, today.
Stakeholders and representatives of unions associated with ATV bikes, snow scooters, rafting, paragliding, zipline, skiing, snow dress, tyre-tube rides, horse riding, zorbing ball, bungee jumping, Kullu dress and local Pattu providers, yak riding, river crossing, air balloon, adventure tour and travel operators and and elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions participated in the workshop.
He said there was a fruitful discussion on the problems of the unions and decisions would be taken on the suggestions received from the representatives of various unions.
The representatives of the Adventure Tour and Operators Association requested the help of the district administration in providing equipment for the rescue team. Simplification of the rules by the Tourism Department regarding the conduct of various types of adventure activities were also discussed during the workshop.
