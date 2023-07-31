 Himachal minister orders probe after video of apple growers dumping produce in stream goes viral : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Himachal minister orders probe after video of apple growers dumping produce in stream goes viral

Himachal minister orders probe after video of apple growers dumping produce in stream goes viral

‘The video is 20 days old and the claim that the apple rotted due to road closures is wrong and misleading’, said Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi

Himachal minister orders probe after video of apple growers dumping produce in stream goes viral


PTI

Shimla, July 31

Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi has ordered a probe to ascertain the authenticity of a video purporting to show an apple grower in the Rohru area of Shimla district throwing his produce into a stream.

“The video is 20 days old and the claim that the apple rotted due to road closures is wrong and misleading as an alternate route was opened,” he told PTI on Monday.

Negi, who suspects BJP leaders were behind the video being circulated, said the subdivisional magistrate has been asked to look into the matter.

In a purported video circulating on social media, a pickup truck can be seen parked on the roadside in Rohru town while a farmer dumps several crates of apples in a stream.

Daulat Ram, the up-pradhan of Varal village, wrote to the tehsildar claiming that the Blasan-Chanri-Padsari Road linking the village to the main road was closed since July 9 after heavy rain caused landslides.

About 68 crates of apples were thrown in a stream by three farmers, he said in the letter.

According to preliminary investigations, the grower stated that he did not make the video, the minister said.

Negi said the grower threw away the apples damaged in the heavy rain but the video was made by some other people who posted it on social media.

The video became viral on Saturday, inviting the ire of opposition leaders and social media users and forcing the authorities to reopen the road on Sunday.

Chetan Bragta, a BJP spokesperson, told PTI that several link roads in the state's apple belt are closed. The transportation of apples will become a major issue in the coming days.

Government agencies earlier set up collection centres by July 15 but no such facility has been made available this time. The absence of collection centres and road blockages have made the lives of apple growers miserable, Bragta added.

Officials said more than 400 roads, including about 240 in the Shimla Zone that comprises the Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts, are closed for vehicular traffic.  

#Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

2
World

44 killed in suicide blast at Islamic party's meeting in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

3
Nation

Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train

4
Nation

2 women paraded naked in Manipur sexual violence video move Supreme Court against state govt and Centre

5
Diaspora

Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture

6
Nation

Indian woman Anju gifted money and land for embracing Islam in Pakistan

7
Nation

Opposition rattled as Sharad Pawar likely to confer award on PM Modi in Pune

8
Entertainment

Seeing Sunny Deol cry on stage, Dharmendra says 'he is a 'saadhu' in our family'; fans call actor 'father's copy'

9
Nation

13 lakh girls and women went missing in India between 2019-21: MHA

10
Punjab

BBMB sets new power generation record of 625.26 lakh units in a single day

Don't Miss

View All
Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Top News

Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court

Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court

Top court questions why the FIR was registered on May 18 whe...

Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation

Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation

Meet at the Parliament House and highlight the ground realit...

Tension erupts in Nuh after stones pelted on VHP’s ‘Braj Mandal Yatra’

Tension in Nuh after VHP's 'Braj Mandal Yatra' pelted with stones, cars set ablaze

Internet services suspended in the area till August 2

4 persons on board train from Jaipur to Mumbai shot dead by Railway Protection Force jawan

Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train

After killing his senior, the constable goes to another bogi...

‘I am a disco dancer’: Anurag Thakur sings his way through anti-piracy Bill; Opposition fumes

'I am a disco dancer': Anurag Thakur sings his way through anti-piracy Bill; Opposition fumes

Bill criminalises piracy with up to 3 years in jail, up to R...


Cities

View All

Flood threat persists in Mand area with Sutlej still in spate

Flood threat persists in Mand area with Sutlej still in spate

Complete girdawari by August 15, minister tells Revenue Dept

AAP minister, Congress MP share dais for development project

Arjun Ram Meghwal tunes in to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ along with BJP workers

Knotty affair: Set up on Guru Hargobind Sahib's order, historic bazaar turns a mess

15 injured as 5 cars collide on highway

15 injured as 5 cars collide on highway

Of 10K listed vendors of city, only 2K in business, lowest in country

Of 10K listed vendors of Chandigarh, only 2K in business, lowest in country

Friends, colleagues fondly remember 'stylish Sardarni' art historian Kavita Singh

Punjab Police ASI’s son held for supplying drugs in Chandigarh

Tipsy driver crashes into power pole, parked car at Sector 46, Chandigarh

Covid-19 on mind, PGI mulls course in infectious diseases

Friends, colleagues fondly remember ‘stylish Sardarni’ art historian Kavita Singh

Friends, colleagues fondly remember 'stylish Sardarni' art historian Kavita Singh

20 years after FIR, court acquits two men charged with using fake passports

HC imposes Rs 25K cost on fan for PIL over Sukesh Chandrasekhar letters to Jacqueline, Nora

Violence at Muharram processions, 3 cases filed

Centre asks AIIMS-Delhi to limit duration of PhD scholars, scientists working on research projects to six years

Disease threat looms large as garbage piles up in Kapurthala

Disease threat looms large as garbage piles up in Kapurthala

Give possession of flat or return money, consumer panel tells JIT

Tireless teamwork to aid of flood-hit Jalandhar villages

Punjab Agriculture Department aims to replant saplings on 2 lakh acres

Education takes back seat in Jalandhar's Dhakka Basti

Smart City Mission deadline extended

Smart City Mission deadline extended

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Ludhiana sees increase in conjunctivitis cases

Thief beaten to death, 9 migrant workers booked

Car snatcher arrested within hours after crime

18 months on, Patiala MC gets nod for drive to sterilise canines

18 months on, Patiala MC gets nod for drive to sterilise canines

Punjabi University, Patiala, archers bag medals in China

Flood fury: Patiala's urban area residents seek compensation, too

Students plant trees in Patiala, vow to nurture them

Patiala: Undue pressure by Education Department over student enrolment, allege teachers