Himachal mulls raising age of girls' marriage to 21

Shimla, December 4

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said the state government was contemplating to raise the marriageable age of girls from 18 years to 21 years. A committee would be constituted for this purpose under the chairmanship of the Secretary, Health.

While directing the officials to expedite the flagship programmes of the government and other development works during the meeting with administrative secretaries, Sukhu asked them to incorporate technology in the functioning of the government departments to ensure transparency.

“All employment exchanges in the state would be digitised and registration of employers would also be done to facilitate them to hire skilled manpower,” he said.

Emphasising on the modernisation of police and prisons departments, the Chief Minister said police reforms would be carried out to provide better working conditions for the police personnel and to benefit public at large. High end night vision cameras would be installed in jails, he added.

The CM issued directions to formulate detailed project report of Sukhashrya Sadan to be constructed at Jwalamukhi in Kangra district. “Bank accounts under the Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashrya Yojna will be opened in the office of all deputy commissioners at district level,” he said. He further issued directions to expedite the work on Jathiya Devi township, which is being constructed to decongest Shimla.

Sukhu said that 17 e-charging stations were ready, and asked to speed up the work on other charging stations and creation of other necessary infrastructure as well. He also reviewed the recruitment process of Van Mitras, police constables and Para workers of the Jal Shakti Department.

