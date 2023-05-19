Himachal museums cry for attention

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 18

On International Day of Museums today, artists and people engaged in the conservation of the heritage of Kangra have expressed concern over the government apathy towards the poor condition of museums in the state.

Vijay Sharma, a Padma Shree awardee artist and former curator of the Chamba museum, said that International Day of Museums highlighted the significant role they play in society. “It aims to raise awareness about the importance of museums as cultural, educational, and historical institutions,” he added.

He said, “Museums are not mere repositories of artefacts and artworks but instead are spaces for learning, inspiration and creativity. They offer a window on different cultures, histories and perspectives, providing visitors with a deeper understanding of the world around them.”

The Bhuri Singh Museum of Chamba is the oldest museum and is known worldwide for its epigraphical treasure and a magnificent collection of Pahari miniature paintings.

A noted art historian, Dr VC Ohri, had established this museum in Shimla in 1970s. He built the collection of the museum from the scratch, collected valuable artefacts using his own resources, and made acquisitions through the meetings of the Art Purchase Committee held in New Delhi.

It was MK Kav, the then Deputy Commissioner of Kangra, who envisaged the need for an art museum at Dharamsala for world-famous Kangra paintings. His proposals got shape when a modest institution, Museum of Kangra Art, was opened in 1990s. Unfortunately, this museum remained neglected and could not be developed. It does not have its collection of Kangra pictures and showcases only third-rate poor specimens of paintings in the name of Kangra art.

Sharma said, “A decade ago, there was a plan to get the replicas of the masterpieces of the Guler and Kangra paintings made by contemporary artists, but the idea could not materialise due to the apathy of the bureaucracy of the Languages and Culture Department.”

He said the entry fee of the National Museum, New Delhi, was Rs 20, whereas the museums of Himachal Pradesh charged Rs 50 per person, discouraging art lovers.

Raghav Guleria, who is engaged in the conservation of the heritage of the former Guler state of Kangra, said that the government should encourage private people to develop museums in the state. This would help in conserving the heritage of Himachal, he added.