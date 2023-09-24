Himachal: Nauni university to showcase its low-cost natural farming techniques at global event in France

Shimla/Solan, September 24
Low-cost natural farming techniques adopted by Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, is expected to get global exposure at a 15-day international conference in France.
The conference being held from September 24 to October 8 is convened by French National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environment in France.
Representatives of eleven countries and fifteen institutes are participating in the conference on 'Natural Farming, Agroecology and Regenerative agriculture' and India is being represented by Horticulture and Forestry University, Nauni (Solan).
The conference would have several rounds of discussions on theme project named "Plant protection in Agroecology" (protection of plants from insects and moths in natural farming) and Nauni University, which has done extensive work in natural farming is representing India, said Rajeshwar Chandel, Vice Chancellor of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry.
India is heading towards natural farming in a big way and 1.71 lakh farmers have adopted Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana (PK3Y) and now the efforts are on to highlight the technology at global level. The participation of Nauni University in the conference would play a key role in this endeavour, he added.
Chandel said that excessive use of chemicals and insecticides in farming is a major challenge and Nauni University would give its presentations on how to implement the techniques to eliminate the use of chemicals and insecticides at global level.
Besides India, France, Belgium, Spain, Argentina, China, Netherlands, Cambodia, Romania and Portugal are also participating in the conference.
