Himachal NCC cadets undergo microlight aircraft training

Mandi, May 3

Cadets of the Himachal Pradesh Air Squadron NCC are undergoing microlight aircraft flying training at Patiala Air Base in Punjab.

Flying Officer Chaman of Himachal Pradesh Air Squadron NCC said Group Captain SK Sharma, Commanding Officer of Himachal Pradesh Air Squadron NCC, Kullu; is imparting the microlight flying training to the cadets of NCC Air Wing, Mandi and Kullu.

Under the leadership of Flying Officer Chaman, cadets of NCC Air Force Wing Mandi and Kullu are participating in the training camp.

The Flying Officer said training in flying microlight aircraft is mandatory for every cadet of NCC Air Force Wing to be eligible for ‘C’ Certificate.

“Microlight training instils enthusiasm among the cadets to join the Indian Air Force. Posts are reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate holders for officer training in Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Officer Training Academy, Chennai; and other military academies. Special concessions are given to ‘C’ Certificate holders for recruitment as Commissioned Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and jawans in the Indian Armed Forces,” he added.

The Flying Officer said, “NCC works on the motto of unity and discipline. NCC Training develop qualities of character, courage, comradeship, discipline, leadership, secular outlook, spirit of adventure and sportsmanship, besides the ideals of selfless service among the youth to make them useful citizens.”

